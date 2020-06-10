Left Menu
Development News Edition

New UN report highlights link between gender, climate and security

The report - Gender, Climate & Security: Sustaining Inclusive Peace on the Frontlines of Climate Change - features case studies from across the globe.

UN News | Updated: 10-06-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 07:25 IST
New UN report highlights link between gender, climate and security
The authors warn that the COVID-19 pandemic is further compounding the impacts of climate change on food security, livelihoods, social cohesion and security. Image Credit: Flickr

Even as countries buckle under the devastating social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they must consider the links between gender inequality and crisis, particularly in communities affected by climate change and conflict.

That's the premise of a new UN report which argues that understanding these connections can help policymakers and donors to mitigate risks of violence and support the building of resilient, inclusive and peaceful societies.

"The climate crisis stretches well beyond just climate, and tackling it effectively requires responses that address the links between gender, climate and security - we must ensure no one is left behind", said Inger Andersen, Executive Director at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), which co-authored the study alongside UN Women, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (UNDPPA).

Gender influences response

The report - Gender, Climate & Security: Sustaining Inclusive Peace on the Frontlines of Climate Change - features case studies from across the globe.

They reveal how gender norms and power structures determine how women and men are affected by, and respond to, crises.

In Sudan and Nepal, for example, climate change has forced men to leave their villages to seek work elsewhere, leaving women to shoulder increased household responsibilities in degraded environments.

Other examples focus on risks faced by women in informal settlements in urban areas, including in Pakistan and Sierra Leone.

COVID-19 compounding challenges

The authors warn that the COVID-19 pandemic is further compounding the impacts of climate change on food security, livelihoods, social cohesion and security.

This threatens to undermine development gains, escalate violence and disrupt fragile peace processes.

Interventions around natural resources, the environment and climate change, provide opportunities for women's political and economic leadership, according to the report.

"Strengthening the role of women in the management of natural resources also creates opportunities for them to act as peacebuilders and manage conflicts in non-violent manners," said Oscar Fernández-Taranco, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support.

Tackle inequality to build back better

The report calls for greater investment in gender equality and women's empowerment in fragile states.

"Gender inequality, climate vulnerability, and state fragility are strongly interlinked - we know, for example, that countries with higher values in one of these areas tend to score higher in the other two", said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

"At the same time, aid in targeting initiatives that empower women and promote gender equality remains very low."

The authors hope the report will help to reinforce women's roles in peacebuilding, which is fundamental to achieving sustainable development for all.

"Building back better with a gender lens means ensuring our post-COVID economies tackle the fundamental inequalities in society and end violence against women", said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director at UN Women.

"Women are a powerful force to rebuild societies more securely, from providing food and shelter, to generating vital income and leading sustainable change."

TRENDING

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones to resume training with squad after returning from Australia

England womens team batters Lauren Winfield and Amy Jones will resume training with the squad on June 22 after returning to the UK from Australia. Both players were stranded overseas and unable to fly back because of restrictions on interna...

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning ...

Rugby-All Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season

New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 season to undergo hip surgery, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said on Wednesday. The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his l...

'Never too late to fight for right cause': Gayle stands with Sammy

It is never too late to fight for the right cause, said opening batsman Chris Gayle as he came out in support of former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy. The debate around racism in sport has kickstarted once again after former Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020