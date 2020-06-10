AQIS ropes in B'desh-based scholars to create online content for 'lone wolf' attacks in India

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has pumped massive online content through its websites in its attempts to reach and instigate the "like-minded" to launch "lone wolf" attacks on the government, security agencies, businesses, Hindutva leaders and "certain categories of persons" in India. AQIS has also pushed a large team of Bangladesh-based Islamic scholars and clerics to create content that they are broadcasting using similarly named profiles on web-based platforms, according to recent intelligence inputs.

According to the intelligence input shared with heads of all security agencies the Bangladesh Chapter of AQIS appears to have recently uploaded series of videos on a website (name withheld). These videos provide a detailed strategy for planning and executing successful 'Lone Wolf attacks in furtherance of Global Jihad."

"Similar content is regularly uploaded on their online forums, magazines and social media channels to reach like-minded persons in Bangladesh and India, and instigate them to launch Lone Wolf Attacks," the input reads. After receiving the input security forces have beefed up security and have asked all units tasked with VVIP security to keep a strict check on visitors.

"Personnel have been asked not to panic in case of any such attack and work as per predefined contingency plan," another input released after input of lone wolf attack says. In 2014 the Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri announced the creation of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) with India-born Asim Umar as its leader. It aims to fight the governments of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. (ANI)