Left Menu
Development News Edition

AQIS ropes in B'desh-based scholars to create online content for 'lone wolf' attacks in India

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has pumped massive online content through its websites in its attempts to reach and instigate the "like-minded" to launch "lone wolf" attacks on the government, security agencies, businesses, Hindutva leaders and "certain categories of persons" in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:36 IST
AQIS ropes in B'desh-based scholars to create online content for 'lone wolf' attacks in India
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has pumped massive online content through its websites in its attempts to reach and instigate the "like-minded" to launch "lone wolf" attacks on the government, security agencies, businesses, Hindutva leaders and "certain categories of persons" in India. AQIS has also pushed a large team of Bangladesh-based Islamic scholars and clerics to create content that they are broadcasting using similarly named profiles on web-based platforms, according to recent intelligence inputs.

According to the intelligence input shared with heads of all security agencies the Bangladesh Chapter of AQIS appears to have recently uploaded series of videos on a website (name withheld). These videos provide a detailed strategy for planning and executing successful 'Lone Wolf attacks in furtherance of Global Jihad."

"Similar content is regularly uploaded on their online forums, magazines and social media channels to reach like-minded persons in Bangladesh and India, and instigate them to launch Lone Wolf Attacks," the input reads. After receiving the input security forces have beefed up security and have asked all units tasked with VVIP security to keep a strict check on visitors.

"Personnel have been asked not to panic in case of any such attack and work as per predefined contingency plan," another input released after input of lone wolf attack says. In 2014 the Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri announced the creation of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) with India-born Asim Umar as its leader. It aims to fight the governments of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Stand up to racists, says Scotland Yard’s Indian-origin anti-terror chief

Neil Basu, Scotland Yards Indian-origin Head of Counter-Terrorism Policing, issued a personalized message on Wednesday, calling on his police colleagues across the UK to stand up to racists amidst protests against the killing of George Floy...

German FM in Israel warns against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister was holding talks with his counterpart in Israel on Wednesday to convey Europes stiff opposition to Israeli plans to begin annexing parts of the West Bank. The visit to Jerusalem, Heiko Maas first trip outside of E...

INSIGHT-For virus-tamer Merkel, global alliances trumped nationalism

Travelling in convoy through the Chinese city of Wuhan last September, Angela Merkel called a halt. As her party crossed a bridge over the Yangtze river, the German Chancellor wanted to hear about a grand gesture by revolutionary leader Mao...

Finmin proposes to decriminalize host of minor offences under 19 legislations 

The Finance Ministry has proposed to decriminalise a host of minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans, in as many as 19 legislations to help businesses tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020