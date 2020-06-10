Three children get stuck in building lift; rescued by firemen

Three children, including a girl, who were trapped inside the lift of their housing complex, were rescuedby a team of firemen here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night in a housing society in the Tilak Chowk area of Kalyan town, said local Sub Fire Officer Namdeo Chowdhary.

Chowdhary said the children, two of them siblings aged four and 12 and another an eight-year-old girl, got stuck in the elevator on the third floor of the five-storey building due to some malfunctioning in the equipment. Residents of the building and security staff called the Fire Brigade.

A team of firemen reached the spot and rescued the children within 10 minutes, he said..