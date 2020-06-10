Left Menu
Rajasthan restricts people’s interstate movement amid COVID’s surge

Director General of Police (Law and order) M L Lather earlier issued an order saying no person will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state government or leave it without a pass.

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on interstate movement of people because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. People seeking to move out of the state will have to obtain a pass while personal IDs of those entering Rajasthan in private buses, taxis or personal vehicles will be checked and they shall be screened, an order issued by the Home Department said. Those reaching the state in scheduled domestic flights, trains or buses have already been through various safety protocols before boarding and they will be screened again on arrival at the destination airports, railway stations and bus stands in Rajasthan, the order said.

Director General of Police (Law and order) M L Lather earlier issued an order saying no person will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state government or leave it without a pass. The Home Department later issued a detailed order for the regulation of interstate movement. As per the Home Department's order, on spot passes will be provided by the district administration through a counter set up at airports, railway stations and bus stands after verification of IDs.

Persons applying for passes at such counters will have to reach there well in advance before the time of departure. Those travelling by scheduled flights, trains, state roadways buses with prior reservations on Wednesday and personal emergency cases like deaths or accidents in the immediate family or immediate need for hospitalisation, have been exempted from passes for travelling out of the state.

The passes will be issued by collectors, SDMs, police commissioners, deputy police commissioners, SPs, deputy SPs and local police stations. “There has been an unprecedented upsurge recently in COVID-19 positive cases in the state since the phased opening of the lockdown with effect from June 1, 2020. “It has also come the state government’s notice that under the prevailing system of free movement, certain persons from hot spots and other restricted areas have travelled outside the state after COVID testing and before their report was received, which turned out positive subsequently, posing a threat to wherever they go,” the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said. “Keeping in view the efforts of the state government till date for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and in the interest of public safety, it has become necessary to regulate the interstate movement of persons,” the order said, adding that these directions shall remain effective till further orders and till such time that the present situation is reviewed. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 11,368, with 123 fresh cases reported on Wednesday morning The state reported 369 cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike so far. Rajasthan has reported 256 COVID-19 fatalities till date.

