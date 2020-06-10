Mumbai constable dies of COVID-19; 35 state cops dead so far

Coronavirus claimed the life of one more police personnel in Mumbai on Wednesday, which took the death toll due to the infection in the state police department to 35, officials said. Due to the death of the policeman, a 54-year-old constable, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the city's police force went up to 21, an official said.

"The constable died during treatment at a hospital in suburban Jogeshwari, where he had been undergoing treatment since Sunday. He was attached to Meghwadi Police Station," he added. Senior Inspector of Meghwadi Police Station, Sudhir Nigudkar, said, "The constable lived with his parents, wife and a son." On June 1, the constable's mother had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to a Worli-based hospital, he said.

"In the Mumbai police force alone, at least 21 personnel have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far, while the state-level death toll within the department is 35 till now," another official said. Till Sunday, as many as 2,562 police personnel had tested positive for the deadly disease in Maharashtra, he added.