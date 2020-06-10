Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Distressed' Patnaik urges health workers to follow COVID protocol

"Distressed" at the news that several doctors and nurses have got infected with coronavirus, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said breach of safety protocol could be the reason for this, and appealed to everyone engaged in COVID-19 health care service to meticulously follow it.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:31 IST
'Distressed' Patnaik urges health workers to follow COVID protocol

"Distressed" at the news that several doctors and nurses have got infected with coronavirus, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said breach of safety protocol could be the reason for this, and appealed to everyone engaged in COVID-19 health care service to meticulously follow it. Patnaik said this while attending a technical workshop for health personnel through video conference, held in the backdrop of at least 106 health workers, including 58 doctors and nurses, across the state testing positive to the virus.

A senior health official said the development has created panic among health service providers in as many as 35 COVID-19 hospitals in different parts of Odisha. "I have been distressed to note that over the past few weeks there have been instances of service providers in health facilities getting infected with COVID," Patnaik said, adding that these incidents point to a probable breach in maintaining infection control practices.

He said, "I would like to emphasize again that you are the strength of the people in this long war. You all are important not only for you, or your family, but for all of us. Please take good care of yourself. You are the heroes for the people".

The chief minister also congratulated the health workers as Odisha has the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate and one of the highest recovery rates in the country. The state's recovery and mortality rates are now 70.21 per cent and 0.27 per cent.

Patnaik had on May 28 said the COVID-19 fatality rate of Odisha is the lowest in India and the world. At that time it was 0.46 per cent. During the video conference on Wednesday, he directed the health department to ensure that adequate supplies for personal protection equipment and infection control gear are available at all levels.

The next few weeks are critical in controlling the spread of coronavirus as well as monsoon induced communicable diseases, Patnaik said and asked the department to conduct house-to-house surveillance for COVID, comorbid conditions, TB, malaria and diarrhoea. "With our collective efforts, we will be able to successfully manage this pandemic and ensure the health of our people," the chief minister said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020