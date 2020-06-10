Left Menu
Development News Edition

Land allotment to Medanta hospital legal; will cooperate with ED: Dr Trehan

In a statement, he denied the allegations that pertain to the land plot allotted 16 years ago to build the hospital.Trehan, 73, is the CMD of the Medanta Heart Institute and also a Director of Global Health Pvt Ltd, the company booked by the Gurgaon Police in this case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:56 IST
Land allotment to Medanta hospital legal; will cooperate with ED: Dr Trehan

Noted cardiologist and Medanta hospital promoter Dr Naresh Trehan on Wednesday said he would cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in land allotment to the Gurgaon-based super speciality facility. In a statement, he denied the allegations that pertain to the land plot allotted 16 years ago to build the hospital.

Trehan, 73, is the CMD of the Medanta Heart Institute and also a Director of Global Health Pvt Ltd, the company booked by the Gurgaon Police in this case. "Everything about this land allotment, which was done through a public auction, is absolutely legal. The allegations in the complaint are nothing short of absurd. We have built one of the finest hospitals in this part of the world, and we are proud of the work we do," Trehan said.

He accused the complainant in the case, Raman Sharma, of harassment. Sharma secured an order from a Gurgaon court last week that ordered the police to file an FIR to probe the allegations.

"This complaint is nothing but harassment by Raman Sharma, who has chosen to file this complaint while we are in the midst of a global pandemic." "Despite being over 70 years of age, I continue to tend to my patients, even in the face of this pandemic, and at risk to myself. It is of grave concern that doctors and hospitals are having to bear the brunt of harassment, by people of dubious antecedents. (It) is a matter of grave concern and hurt," he said. He alleged that Sharma "was a known extortionist masquerading as an RTI Activist".

"He (Sharma) has made completely false and baseless allegations. In fact, what has been overlooked is that Sharma had previously filed two cases, identical to this one in Delhi, one in the Patiala House Court and other before the Delhi High Court, which were dismissed as vague, unspecific and not even a single incident with sufficient detail has been mentioned in the entire complaint."   Dr Trehan alleged that after failing in the courts in Delhi, Sharma approached the district court in Gurgaon where he did not disclose that the matter had been fully investigated by the Economic Offence Wing at the instance of the ED and the allegations were found to be baseless after a full inquiry. "This is how he mischievously misled the court into passing an order in his favour, that should never have been passed. The investigation now being conducted by the ED is a result of this court order," he said.  The ED has filed a money-laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the allotment of land for the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

The central probe agency has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after going through a June 6 FIR of the Gurgaon police that has been filed against Global Health Private Ltd and others..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lankan activists barred from holding protest outside Chinese embassy over COVID-19

A group of activists in Sri Lanka were barred from holding a demonstration outside the Chinese embassy here to protest Chinas inaction to prevent the global spread of the coronavirus. The National Movement for Protection of Consumer Rights ...

Power line fails due to dust storm, some south Delhi localities face disruptions

A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm in the city affecting electricity supply in some localities of south Delhi on Wednesday evening, officials said. The electricity supply was disrupted for v...

Brazil's BRF closes Rio Verde meat plant as it tests workforce for coronavirus

Food processor BRF SA has closed its largest plant in Brazil since last Friday as it tests some 8,600 workers there for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. BRF did not provide a timeline for the reopening of...

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020