MoHUA recommends holistic planning for pedestrian friendly market spaces in various cities

In order to make market areas COVID-19 safe and people-friendly, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Wednesday recommended holistic planning for pedestrianisation in various cities and municipal areas in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to make market areas COVID-19 safe and people-friendly, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Wednesday recommended holistic planning for pedestrianisation in various cities and municipal areas in the country. The advisory issued by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to all states, cities, municipal corporations has suggested the million-plus cities to select at least three market places for pedestrianisation and non-million plus cities to select at least one market area for pedestrianisation in market places, the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As cities are looking to ease the lockdown and provide safe, affordable and equitable modes of transport while ensuring physical social distancing, the need for pedestrianisation of market spaces through walking and cycling-friendly cities is of utmost importance. The pandemic COVID-19 presents us with an opportunity to reimagine streets for people," Mishra said. To bring out this plan, various stakeholders will require to survey the space used in the present scenario after which further planning could be done for the visitors walking in these spaces while they maintain social distancing in the market.

The Ministry has planned to select the market spaces by June 30, while the formalised plan will be implemented by September 30 in short-term and long-term phases. The time in between will be given to stakeholders for consultation. The short-term recommendations, which will be assessed in October, include interventions that are quick, temporary, easy to install and ensure safety to commuters after the lockdown. The market spaces could be rearranged with quick and temporary measures such as barricades and road closure for vehicles. (ANI)

