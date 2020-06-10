Over 22.18 lakh migrant workers from UP brought back by 1,643 Shramik trains: Officials

Over 22.18 lakh migrant workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh have been brought back to the state by 1,643 Shramik Special trains, the highest in the country, a senior state government official said on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said the number of trains bringing back migrants has come down now, but arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of all those willing to come back to the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for making arrangements in this regard as well as for the migrant workers hailing from other states and stuck in Uttar Pradesh if they want to return, the official said, while urging such people to contact the relevant persons or use the mobile application meant for the purpose. The chief minister has also directed officials to ensure all necessary precautions for protecting police personnel from the coronavirus as well as for checking the infection in jails, he said, adding that directives have been issued to strictly follow the protocol of putting up the inmates in temporary prisons first and shifting them to regular jails only after conducting the necessary medical tests.

Adityanath has directed the officers of the health department for efforts to bring down the death rate due to COVID-19 in the state, making it clear that patients with even mild symptoms should be treated immediately. However, the death rate due to COVID-19 is much lower in Uttar Pradesh as compared to other states, Awasthi said.

The chief minister has said the wholesale fruit-and-vegetable markets should be developed as export hubs so that perishable items can be delivered outside the country, he added. Awathi said Adityanath has directed to strengthen the public address system in the state and made it clear that the rules made for the COVID-19 containment zones should be followed strictly.