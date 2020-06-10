Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 22.18 lakh migrant workers from UP brought back by 1,643 Shramik trains: Officials

The chief minister has also directed officials to ensure all necessary precautions for protecting police personnel from the coronavirus as well as for checking the infection in jails, he said, adding that directives have been issued to strictly follow the protocol of putting up the inmates in temporary prisons first and shifting them to regular jails only after conducting the necessary medical tests.Adityanath has directed the officers of the health department for efforts to bring down the death rate due to COVID-19 in the state, making it clear that patients with even mild symptoms should be treated immediately.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:44 IST
Over 22.18 lakh migrant workers from UP brought back by 1,643 Shramik trains: Officials

Over 22.18 lakh migrant workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh have been brought back to the state by 1,643 Shramik Special trains, the highest in the country, a senior state government official said on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said the number of trains bringing back migrants has come down now, but arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of all those willing to come back to the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for making arrangements in this regard as well as for the migrant workers hailing from other states and stuck in Uttar Pradesh if they want to return, the official said, while urging such people to contact the relevant persons or use the mobile application meant for the purpose. The chief minister has also directed officials to ensure all necessary precautions for protecting police personnel from the coronavirus as well as for checking the infection in jails, he said, adding that directives have been issued to strictly follow the protocol of putting up the inmates in temporary prisons first and shifting them to regular jails only after conducting the necessary medical tests.

Adityanath has directed the officers of the health department for efforts to bring down the death rate due to COVID-19 in the state, making it clear that patients with even mild symptoms should be treated immediately. However, the death rate due to COVID-19 is much lower in Uttar Pradesh as compared to other states, Awasthi said.

The chief minister has said the wholesale fruit-and-vegetable markets should be developed as export hubs so that perishable items can be delivered outside the country, he added. Awathi said Adityanath has directed to strengthen the public address system in the state and made it clear that the rules made for the COVID-19 containment zones should be followed strictly.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

At least 30 migrants die in Tunisia boat sinking

A boat carrying migrants sank off Tunisias coast last week, killing at least 30 people, authorities said Wednesday. The North African countrys national guard said the boat capsized near the port of Sfax late Friday or Saturday. On Tuesday, ...

Italy weighs warships to Egypt deal after student murder

Italy has yet to approve the sale to Egypt of two warships made by shipbuilder Fincantieri, as the government weighs political considerations and analyses the deal, Italys foreign minister said on Wednesday. Rumours Rome had approved the sa...

Bachchan arranges for four flights to take migrants from Mumbai to UP

Stepping in to help stranded migrants reach their villages, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday arranged for four special flights to send about 700 people to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. Two more flights with migrant workers will...

1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes tally to over 32K; death toll climbs to 984

Delhi recorded&#160;1,501 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 32,000, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 984, authorities said. This is the second time when over 1,500 case have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020