The district's death toll rose to 161, the state health bulletin said.Bhopal has so far recorded 1,927 COVID-19 patients, of whom 66 have succumbed to the infection.Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 10,049, active cases: 2,730, new cases: 200, death toll: 427, recovered: 6,892, people tested so far: 2,28,042.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:54 IST
MP's coronavirus tally crosses 10,000-mark; death toll 427
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh crossed 10,000-mark on Wednesday as 200 more people tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, health department officials said. The number of coronavirus positive patients now stands at 10,049, they said.

With seven more persons succumbing to the infection, the state death toll increased to 427, the officials said. Indore reported the highest 51 new cases, followed by 47 in Bhopal.

Two deaths were reported in Indore and one person each died in Bhopal, Sagar, Barwani, Rewa and Shajapur districts due to the infection. No new coronavirus case was reported from 29 districts since Tuesday evening.

While the cases have been reported from 51 of total 52 districts, six of them did not have any active cases on Wednesday, health bulletin said. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 51 to 3,881. The district's death toll rose to 161, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal has so far recorded 1,927 COVID-19 patients, of whom 66 have succumbed to the infection. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 10,049, active cases: 2,730, new cases: 200, death toll: 427, recovered: 6,892, people tested so far: 2,28,042.

