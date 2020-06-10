Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFCO signs MoU with ICAR for joint research, testing, validation of products

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Wednesday signed an MoU with The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for collaborative research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:11 IST
IFFCO signs MoU with ICAR for joint research, testing, validation of products
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Wednesday signed an MoU with The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for collaborative research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). According to an official release, the agreement will allow the centres to disseminate technological advancements by imparting training, through awareness programs, campaigns, field trials and demonstrations for the benefit of farmers.

Dr US Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO said that research should be collaborative with industry as it will help in the dissemination of technology with contribution from best minds from both organisations. The objective of this collaboration is to serve the farmers in reducing consumption of chemical fertiliser by effective use of technology.

He further said that the MoU would help in solving the problems of farmers. "This is another collaborative step to double the farmer's income by 2022, a vision by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director, IFFCO present in ICAR campus said that the MoU will help in testing, validation and dissemination of innovative products at an unprecedented pace which will benefit the farmers.

T Mohapatra, Secretary DARE and DG ICAR, who also chaired the session, said that with the collaborative research and extension, the ICAR can reduce the consumption of fertiliser to even 15 per cent and it will be a significant contribution to agriculture and farming community. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises to 12,941; deaths 433

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra jumped to 12,941 with the addition of 588 cases on Wednesday, the district administration said. With the virus claiming 21 more lives, the death toll in the district increased to 433, i...

Boeing aims for key 737 MAX certification flight in late June - sources

Boeing Co is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX jet in late June, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 p...

Rajasthan govt issues guidelines for inter-state travel as COVID-19 cases surge

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued guidelines for regulating the inter-state movement of persons since an unprecedented surge has been noticed since the phased opening up of lockdown from June 1. According to the directions, the p...

At least 30 migrants die in Tunisia boat sinking

A boat carrying migrants sank off Tunisias coast last week, killing at least 30 people, authorities said Wednesday. The North African countrys national guard said the boat capsized near the port of Sfax late Friday or Saturday. On Tuesday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020