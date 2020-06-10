IFFCO signs MoU with ICAR for joint research, testing, validation of products

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Wednesday signed an MoU with The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for collaborative research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). According to an official release, the agreement will allow the centres to disseminate technological advancements by imparting training, through awareness programs, campaigns, field trials and demonstrations for the benefit of farmers.

Dr US Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO said that research should be collaborative with industry as it will help in the dissemination of technology with contribution from best minds from both organisations. The objective of this collaboration is to serve the farmers in reducing consumption of chemical fertiliser by effective use of technology.

He further said that the MoU would help in solving the problems of farmers. "This is another collaborative step to double the farmer's income by 2022, a vision by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director, IFFCO present in ICAR campus said that the MoU will help in testing, validation and dissemination of innovative products at an unprecedented pace which will benefit the farmers.

T Mohapatra, Secretary DARE and DG ICAR, who also chaired the session, said that with the collaborative research and extension, the ICAR can reduce the consumption of fertiliser to even 15 per cent and it will be a significant contribution to agriculture and farming community. (ANI)