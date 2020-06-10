Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two TMC leaders killed in Bengal in factional feud

While one killing took place in South 24 Parganas another happened in the Burdwan district, they said.According to the opposition parties, both the killings were the result of factional feuds in the TMC's youth wing to control the area.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:21 IST
Two TMC leaders killed in Bengal in factional feud

Two TMC leaders were killed in separate incidents of violence in West Bengal on Wednesday, police said. While one killing took place in South 24 Parganas another happened in the Burdwan district, they said.

According to the opposition parties, both the killings were the result of factional feuds in the TMC's youth wing to control the area. The Trinamool Congress, however, denied the allegations of factional fight and accused the opposition parties for the attacks.

In South 24 Parganas the incident happened when 56-year- old Amir Ali Khan was out for morning walk in Basanti area of the district, a police officer said. Three others were also injured when the assailants hurled crude bombs before escaping from the scene, he said.

After the incident, several locals ransacked the house of a youth TMC leader. Police have recovered several crude bombs from the ransacked house, the sources said.

In another incident, a youth was beaten to death during a clash between two groups of TMC at Lakhipur area of East Burdwan district. The youth identified as Gautam Das was a member of the TMC youth wing.

According to the police, clashes broke out between two groups of TMC in the morning. "It was during the clashes, perpetrators lynched Das. We have started an investigation into the case. A huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot," a police official said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, said the killings prove the lawlessness prevailing in the state..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

The World Health Organization WHO hopes to work side by side with the United States to contain Congos Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over ...

US expands virus testing of detained migrants amid criticism

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it has expanded COVID-19 testing among people held at its detention facilities following criticism of its response to the outbreak. ICE says it now offers voluntary tests for t...

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises to 12,941; deaths 433

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra jumped to 12,941 with the addition of 588 cases on Wednesday, the district administration said. With the virus claiming 21 more lives, the death toll in the district increased to 433, i...

Boeing aims for key 737 MAX certification flight in late June - sources

Boeing Co is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX jet in late June, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020