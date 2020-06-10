Two TMC leaders killed in Bengal in factional feud

Two TMC leaders were killed in separate incidents of violence in West Bengal on Wednesday, police said. While one killing took place in South 24 Parganas another happened in the Burdwan district, they said.

According to the opposition parties, both the killings were the result of factional feuds in the TMC's youth wing to control the area. The Trinamool Congress, however, denied the allegations of factional fight and accused the opposition parties for the attacks.

In South 24 Parganas the incident happened when 56-year- old Amir Ali Khan was out for morning walk in Basanti area of the district, a police officer said. Three others were also injured when the assailants hurled crude bombs before escaping from the scene, he said.

After the incident, several locals ransacked the house of a youth TMC leader. Police have recovered several crude bombs from the ransacked house, the sources said.

In another incident, a youth was beaten to death during a clash between two groups of TMC at Lakhipur area of East Burdwan district. The youth identified as Gautam Das was a member of the TMC youth wing.

According to the police, clashes broke out between two groups of TMC in the morning. "It was during the clashes, perpetrators lynched Das. We have started an investigation into the case. A huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot," a police official said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, said the killings prove the lawlessness prevailing in the state..