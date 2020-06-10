Left Menu
One more dies of coronavirus in Himachal, infection tally crosses 450-mark

Of the six new cases, three were reported from Kangra, two from Sirmaur and one case from Solan, officials said.Till now, 250 people have recovered from the disease while 11 patients were taken out of the state.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:26 IST
One more coronavirus patient died in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as six fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 452. So far, seven people have died due to the infection in the state.

The fresh death was reported from Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) where a 58-year-old Hamirpur woman died of the infection. She was referred to the IGMC from Hamirpur a few days ago, hospital's Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

According to information, the woman had returned to Hamirpur from Delhi on May 29 and was quarantined at a government school in Dhamriyana of Sujanpur from where she was shifted to a PWD rest house on May 31. As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Sujanpur Civil Hospital on June 3. She was referred to Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur and subsequently to the IGMC, Shimla, where she tested positive for coronavirus.

While six fresh cases surfaced on the day, five cases have recovered from the disease since Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Of the six new cases, three were reported from Kangra, two from Sirmaur and one case from Solan, officials said.

Till now, 250 people have recovered from the disease while 11 patients were taken out of the state. The number of active infection cases in the state stands at 184.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 53, followed by Hamirpur (45), Una (19), Solan (14), Chamba and Bilaspur (12 each), Sirmaur (11), Mandi (10), Shimla (four), Kullu and Kinnaur (two each)..

