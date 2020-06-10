Left Menu
Rajasthan govt issues guidelines for inter-state travel as COVID-19 cases surge

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued guidelines for regulating the inter-state movement of persons since an unprecedented surge has been noticed since the phased opening up of lockdown from June 1.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued guidelines for regulating the inter-state movement of persons since an unprecedented surge has been noticed since the phased opening up of lockdown from June 1. According to the directions, the passengers arriving through domestic flights, trains, buses can be screened upon arrival at the airport, railway stations, and bus stands.

However, all those wishing to travel outside the state will have to get a pass issued from either the collector and district magistrate, Commissioner of Police, among other officials. For those travelling outside the state by road, other than by state transport buses, their screening and verification of pass shall be conducted at the check post at border.

However, those travelling in case of personal emergency, death, accident in immediate family or for hospitalisation, can be exempted after verification. Those travelling by scheduled flights, buses, trains today (June 10) have also been exempted from the list. As per the Union Health Ministry's bulletin, Rajasthan has 11,245 COVID-19 positive cases, including 2,662 active cases and 8,328 patients have been cured and discharged. 255 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

