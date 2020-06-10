Power supply affected in many parts of Delhi due to dust storm, rain

Power supply in many parts of the city was affected due to dust storm followed by rain on Wednesday evening. A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm affecting electricity supply in some localities of south Delhi, officials said.

The electricity supply was disrupted for varying time periods of up to 30-40 minutes in some areas including Maharani Bagh, Gulmohar Park and New Friends Colony due to the fault, said a power department official. "The 400 KVA transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault during the dust storm, which affected other lines and substations drawing power from it. The situation was brought under control by restoring supply from alternative channels. However, supply was affected in some localities," he said.

Power supply was also affected at few other areas as transmission lines snapped due to falling of tree branches during the storm, that was quickly restored, power distribution company officials said. The heavy rains and strong winds affected power supply in north and north west Delhi areas too.

"Heavy rains and strong winds impacted the power supplies in our area of operations today evening. Narela and Bawana areas had approximately one lakh affected consumers as poles and trees got uprooted and damaged the network, said a spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). The Gopalpura grid of Delhi Transco Limited was also down leading to network constraints, he said.

The power supply was restored to nearly 95 per cent of the affected consumers by the TPDDL staff who were working on a war footing to restore full supplies, he added.