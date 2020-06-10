Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautam inspects houses of ICDS scheme beneficiaries, orders audit of Anganwadi centres

The Delhi women and child development minister ordered an audit of all Anganwadi centres and strict action against the guilty, according to a statement from the city government.Gautam along with the director of women and child development department inspected the houses of beneficiaries under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Nand Nagri, Sundar Nagri and other areas of Seemapuri Assembly segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:54 IST
Gautam inspects houses of ICDS scheme beneficiaries, orders audit of Anganwadi centres

Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of houses of the ICDS scheme beneficiaries and found that only 15 per cent of the allocated ration was being distributed to children and pregnant women. The Delhi women and child development minister ordered an audit of all Anganwadi centres and strict action against the guilty, according to a statement from the city government.

Gautam along with the director of women and child development department inspected the houses of beneficiaries under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Nand Nagri, Sundar Nagri and other areas of Seemapuri Assembly segment. The purpose of the inspection was to check the implementation of the ICDS scheme under which take-home ration is distributed to children and pregnant women, according to the said.

As per the scheme, 1.3 kg of dalia, 260gm black gram, 130gm of Jaggery and 130gm Roasted Black gram are to be distributed for 13 days for children.  For pregnant women, 1690gms of Dalia, 260gms of black gram (raw), 130gm of Jaggery and 130gm Roasted Black gram is to be distributed.  However, upon inspection, it was found out that in 13 days only 120gms of Dalia, 50gms of roasted gram was provided to the children. In many places, it was also found out that only 15 per cent of the quantity was being distributed. "We had received complaints from several legislative assemblies about the ration not reaching pregnant women and children under the ICDS scheme. We decided to conduct surprise inspections which found that barely 15 per cent of rations were being distributed," Gautam said.

It is very surprising that some beneficiaries received only 50 gms of gram, whereas the quantity prescribed under ICDS is 260 grams, he said.  According to the statement, instructions were given to the director to audit all Anganwadi centres and take strict action against those found guilty.  He asked the officials to investigate the matter and take the strict action and till the report comes, all payments are to be stopped.  "In these difficult times, when the Delhi government is trying to provide all possible help to the needy, such irregularities in rations are shocking and sad. Those who are involved in these irregularities, will not be spared," Gautam said..

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed sees GDP drop of 6.5% in 2020, pledges at least $120 bln in monthly bond-buying

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year and a 9....

Pope names St Louis archbishop to replace retiring Carlson

The newly-appointed head of the Archdiocese of St. Louis vowed Wednesday to be an agent of healing, as the region and the nation continue to react to the death of George Floyd and the threat of the coronavirus. The Vatican announced Wednesd...

`Recovery rate of MP climbs to 69 pc, second-best in country'

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the coronavirus recovery rate in the state has gone up to 68.6 per cent, which is the second best in the country after Rajasthan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meetin...

Soccer-Major League Soccer to restart season on July 8

Major League Soccer will restart the season on July 8, after being shut down for almost three months by the COVID-19 outbreak, by staging a tournament without fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, it said on Wednesday. We selected Orlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020