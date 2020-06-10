Gautam inspects houses of ICDS scheme beneficiaries, orders audit of Anganwadi centres

Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of houses of the ICDS scheme beneficiaries and found that only 15 per cent of the allocated ration was being distributed to children and pregnant women. The Delhi women and child development minister ordered an audit of all Anganwadi centres and strict action against the guilty, according to a statement from the city government.

Gautam along with the director of women and child development department inspected the houses of beneficiaries under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Nand Nagri, Sundar Nagri and other areas of Seemapuri Assembly segment. The purpose of the inspection was to check the implementation of the ICDS scheme under which take-home ration is distributed to children and pregnant women, according to the said.

As per the scheme, 1.3 kg of dalia, 260gm black gram, 130gm of Jaggery and 130gm Roasted Black gram are to be distributed for 13 days for children. For pregnant women, 1690gms of Dalia, 260gms of black gram (raw), 130gm of Jaggery and 130gm Roasted Black gram is to be distributed. However, upon inspection, it was found out that in 13 days only 120gms of Dalia, 50gms of roasted gram was provided to the children. In many places, it was also found out that only 15 per cent of the quantity was being distributed. "We had received complaints from several legislative assemblies about the ration not reaching pregnant women and children under the ICDS scheme. We decided to conduct surprise inspections which found that barely 15 per cent of rations were being distributed," Gautam said.

It is very surprising that some beneficiaries received only 50 gms of gram, whereas the quantity prescribed under ICDS is 260 grams, he said. According to the statement, instructions were given to the director to audit all Anganwadi centres and take strict action against those found guilty. He asked the officials to investigate the matter and take the strict action and till the report comes, all payments are to be stopped. "In these difficult times, when the Delhi government is trying to provide all possible help to the needy, such irregularities in rations are shocking and sad. Those who are involved in these irregularities, will not be spared," Gautam said..