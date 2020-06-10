Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul targets PM on Chinese intrusion; Cong says asking hard questions to govt not unpatriotic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away India's territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime minister's silence, as the opposition party stepped up its attack on the issue demanding that the government fix accountability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:21 IST
Rahul targets PM on Chinese intrusion; Cong says asking hard questions to govt not unpatriotic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away India's territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime minister's silence, as the opposition party stepped up its attack on the issue demanding that the government fix accountability. The party also hit back at Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for his remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying instead of addressing the concerns of the country voiced by the Congress leader Prasad has made a "very unfair and completely irresponsible" political attack.

It accused the government of taking an "ostrich-like" approach to the issue and demanded that it tell the country what steps it intends to take to push back the Chinese army. "The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene," Gandhi said on Twitter. He tagged a news article claiming that China has taken a hard line during military-level talks and has claimed all of Galwan Valley and parts of Pangong Tso. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the prime minister should tell the country what he is doing to remove the Chinese from the Indian territory and who was responsible for it. "Unfortunately, rather than coming clean with the country and honestly address concerns, the Law Minister launched an extremely ill considered, irresponsible and intemperate attack on former Congress chief, when he reiterated these concerns," Tewari said. Prasad had criticised Gandhi for raising questions on the sensitive issue related to national security on Twitter at a time when the country needs to speak in one voice.

"We want to tell them that patriotism and nationalism is not the exclusive monopoly of the NDA-BJP and much less the law minister," Tewari said. "Asking hard questions to the government is not unpatriotic, not replying to them is unpatriotic," he said. Tewari said former Army generals and defence experts feared that around 40-60 square kilometres of Indian territory had been "illegally occupied" by China. "We would officially like to ask the NDA-BJP Government as the principle opposition party of the country, is it a fact that the Chinese have illegally occupied 40-60 square kilometers of our territory? "We also want to ask the prime minister about the Chinese intrusion. How did the Chinese soldiers enter India? Will the government decide its accountability? The country wants to know this," Tewari said at an online press conference. Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged since May 5 following a violent clash in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The Congress leader said Modi should tell the country that from May 5 till now, how much of India's land had been occupied by the Chinese army. "We want to ask the prime minister what the government is doing to remove the Chinese army from the Pangong Tso Lake in Galwan Valley, where China is sitting with its soldiers and tents," he asked. He accused the Centre of trying to push the issue into cold storage and of adopting an "ostrich-like approach". "After the first round of military to military talks between the Indian Army and the People Liberation Army has there been a pull back by the PLA and if there has been a pull back, what is the extent of the pull back," he asked. Tewari also questioned whether the Chinese have withdrawn beyond the perception line or have they withdrawn beyond what is the Line of Actual Control according to India. "What is the government doing to restore status quo ante as on April 1, 2020 in Galwan Valley, in Pangong Tso lake because these are extremely strategic areas,"he asked. According to Tewari, it is unfortunate that rather than answering questions, the government was using "abrasive language" against the opposition party. The names of Pangong Tso Lake, Galwan Valley, Naku La were never heard of by Indians, he said, but today "even children know about it because these are all the places where Chinese soldiers have encroached" on Indian land".

The situation in the area deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC)..

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Registration for DU admissions likely to open from Jun 20, no trial for sports quota due to COVID

The registration process for admission in Delhi University courses is likely to begin from June 20, but there will be no trials for sports and Extra-Curricular activities ECA due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. A m...

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.The ...

Mana, Bamni, Badrinath residents alone can visit Badrinath

The Chamoli district administration on Wednesday issued an order saying only residents of Mana, Bamni and Badrinath can visit the Himalayan shrine Badrinath till June 30The order issued by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya is a...

Noida: 16 new COVID-19 cases take infection tally to 707

Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 707, officials said. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Noida Sector 15, died on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020