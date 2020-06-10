Left Menu
EPCA ask state pollution control boards to submit reports on COVID-19 waste

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Wednesday has asked Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to submit reports on COVID-19 biomedical waste generated in hospitals, quarantine centers and homes of coronavirus patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:36 IST
Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) Chairman Bhure Lal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Wednesday has asked Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to submit reports on COVID-19 biomedical waste generated in hospitals, quarantine centers and homes of coronavirus patients.

The report has to be submitted within a time frame of three days. The report will be further submitted to the Supreme Court. While speaking to ANI, Bhure Lal, Chairman, EPCA told, "COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, quarantine centers and at homes but how they are collecting and disposing off the waste was discussed today. We have asked the concerned state government in NCR to give us complied day data and they will give us the data within a day or two. And then we will submit a report to the apex court. "

Before the lockdown, treatment facilities at Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Alwar, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Nangloi- Delhi were inspected by the authority. "We have received the data, however, certain information was required especially after COVID-19 outbreak such as what is being done by co-operations, local bodies to treat and collect the waste," Bhure Lal added.

The video conferencing was attended by EPCA and two districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, CPCB, Municipal corporation Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, East Delhi and South Delhi. (ANI)

