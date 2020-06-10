Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asiatic lions roar louder, it's conservation success: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was “conservation success” after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests. As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, an increase of 27 per cent from 2010.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:52 IST
Asiatic lions roar louder, it's conservation success: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was “conservation success” after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests. “Asiatic Lion roars louder. Happy to note that the population of the majestic Lion increased by almost 29% and distribution area is up by 36%. Multiple strategies, interventions and community participation, major contributors to the current conservation success of the Indian lions,” Javadekar tweeted. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the news by tweeting, “Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat's Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%. Geographically, the distribution area is up by 36%. Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat.” As per the figures released by the state, the number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region has increased to 674 in 2020 from 523 in 2015. In the report, the state chief wildlife warden said the Gujarat forest department carried out a “population estimation exercise”' on the night of June 5 and 6 when there was full moon. The exercise was undertaken as the five yearly census could not be carried out in May due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, it said. As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, an increase of 27 per cent from 2010. The "Poonam Avlokan (full-moon night estimation exercise)" showed that the lions'' population had reached 674, a 28.87 per cent increase, the official release said, adding that it was the highest growth recorded so far. The population of 674 comprised 161 males, 260 females, 116 sub-adult lions and 137 cubs, it said. The exercise also revealed that the area inhabited by lions has increased by 36 per cent from 22,000 sq km in 2015 to 30,000 sq km in 2020. PTI AG SRYSRY

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Enforce right to die with dignity: Former law minister to CJI

Citing reports that bodies of COVID-19 patients were piling up in hospitals and mortuaries, former law minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar has written to the Chief Justice of India asking him to take up the matter to ensure th...

Registration for DU admissions likely to open from Jun 20, no trial for sports quota due to COVID

The registration process for admission in Delhi University courses is likely to begin from June 20, but there will be no trials for sports and Extra-Curricular activities ECA due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. A m...

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.The ...

Mana, Bamni, Badrinath residents alone can visit Badrinath

The Chamoli district administration on Wednesday issued an order saying only residents of Mana, Bamni and Badrinath can visit the Himalayan shrine Badrinath till June 30The order issued by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020