Mathura's Govardhan Parikrama suspended again as Rajasthan tightens borders

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 11-06-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 01:24 IST
Within days of resumption after over a two-month pause, the Govardhan Parikrama has been suspended again as the Rajasthan government banned the entry of outsiders, an official said. "The Goverdhan Parikrama has been interrupted owing to the restrictions imposed by the Rajasthan government on the entry of outsiders in their area," said Rahul Yadav, the SDM, Goverdhan.

He said the entire parikrama is about 23-kilometer long of which around 1.5 area falls in Rajasthan. "The part in (Rajasthan) cannot be avoided since it is part of inner parikrama as well as outside Parikrama of Goverdhan," he said.

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on interstate movement of people because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, with four new coronavirus cases, including two migrants, reported on Wednesday, the tally in Mathura went up to 109, additional CMO Dr P K Gupta said.

So far, 69 people including a 1.5-year-old girl have recovered, while total active cases are 34, he said, adding six people have died..

