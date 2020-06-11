2 held for killing calf in Agra

Agra police have arrested two men for allegedly killing an unclaimed calf for eating fodder here on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Rahul and Ravi who had beaten the animal with the stick to death. A case has been registered against animal cruelty under Section 429 of relevant Act, Police said.

"The two men killed the calf with a stick, causing it to die on the spot. We have sent both Rahul and Ravi to jail and a case has been registered against animal cruelty under section 429 of relevant Act," Botre Rohan Pramod, Superintendent of Police, Agra said. Meanwhile a witness said that the animal was unwell and had hit a cow and it had attacked them after they went to rescue the cow.

"The animal was already ill, it had hit a cow. When we went to save the cow, It also attacked us. In a self defence, we hit the calf with stick twice or thrice after that the calf fainted and died," a woman resident said. On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the Prevention of Cow slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to prevent cow and their slaughtering in the state, the government said in a statement.

According to the Ordinance, for the first offence, a person can be jailed for one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh while for the second offence, the person can be imprisoned for 10-year with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)