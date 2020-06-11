Left Menu
Over 1,500 more COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 52,445 in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:54 IST
1,567 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 435 in Pune on Wednesday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 1,500 more COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 52,445 in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 23,693 recovered/discharged, 26,897 active cases and 1,855 deaths.

"The Mumbai has reported 1,567 more COVID-19 cases today. The total number of cases in the city is now at 52,445, including 23,693 recovered/discharged, 26,897 active cases and 1,855 deaths," BMC stated. Meanwhile, 435 new COVID cases and 7 deaths were reported in Pune in the last 24 hours which took the total number of cases to 10,394 in the city.

"Pune reports 435 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 10,394 and death toll is at 449," City Health Department said. Maharashtra reported 3,254 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 94,041.

The state Health Department said 1,879 coronavirus patients were discharged on Wednesday and the total number of those discharged stands at 44,517. (ANI)

