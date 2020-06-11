SDMC reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium ground for bodies of COVID-19 victims
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday reserved crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh for the bodies of COVID-19 victims in the view of surging cases of the virus in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 06:26 IST
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday reserved crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh for the bodies of COVID-19 victims in the view of surging cases of the virus in the national capital. "With the increase in number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi, the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh has been reserved to cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims," Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said.
Delhi reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis to 32,810.A Delhi Government health bulletin said 48 persons have died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
