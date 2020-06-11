Locals rescue 4 children trapped in flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Locals rescued four children who were trapped in a flash flood in Bhattiyat area of Chamba district on Wednesday.ANI | Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 11-06-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 07:27 IST
Locals rescued four children who were trapped in a flash flood in Bhattiyat area of Chamba district on Wednesday.
According to locals, children were trying to cross Hobardi Khad falls, but fell and trapped in a flash flood in Bhattiyat area.
The locals rushed to the spot after hearing the shouting of children asking for help and rescued them. (ANI)
