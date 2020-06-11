Left Menu
3 arrested for using plastic scrap to make jaggery

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-06-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 09:13 IST
Muzaffarnagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly using plastic scrap to make jaggery at Bhokaheri village under Bhopa police station here, as official said on Thursday. Police raided a jaggery manufacturing unite (kolhu) and arrested three persons on Wednesday, SHO, Bhopa police station Sanjive Kumar said

Police have registered a case against five persons including the trio that was arrested while two of them managed to escape, he said, adding that two loaded tractor trollies of plastic scrap have been seized.

