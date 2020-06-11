Left Menu
Number of recovered COVID-19 patients rise to 18 in Meghalaya

State Health Minister A L Hek during the day visited Nongmynsong locality in the outskirts of the city where a couple, who had returned from Delhi in May, have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week."All inmates of the house where the couple resides after their return have been asked to complete necessary isolation protocols," Hek said and urged the people of the area not to panic.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:09 IST
Five COVID-19 infected persons in Meghalaya have recovered, increasing the number of those who recovered to 18, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday. "5 individuals have recovered after testing negative twice. Total active cases : 25 recovered : 18," Sangma tweeted.

The state has reported total 44 cases so far out of which one person affected by the contagion has died. State Health Minister A L Hek during the day visited Nongmynsong locality in the outskirts of the city where a couple, who had returned from Delhi in May, have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

"All inmates of the house where the couple resides after their return have been asked to complete necessary isolation protocols," Hek said and urged the people of the area not to panic. The woman who was admitted at the NEIGRIHMS for delivery of her child had earlier tested negative for COVID- 19.PTI JOP KK KK KK

