Maha: Senior cop killed in road accident at Nashik

A 55-year-old sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) died after his car fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place near Wadala Bhoi village on Thursday afternoon, when SDPO of Almalner Rajendra Sasane was driving towards Nashik, the official said.

Sasane lost control of his car, which fell into a 150 -ft deep gorge, killing him on the spot, he said. The deceased was posted as the SDPO of Amalner in Jalgaon district and was on two days leave, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Wadala Bhoi police station in Nashik Rural, he said, adding that the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem..