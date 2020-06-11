Telangana: Cong bid to organise 'Chalo Secretariat' foiled

Several Congress leaders in Telangana were placed under house arrest on Thursday, while some of them were taken into preventive custody here and parts of the state as police foiled their bid to organise a 'Chalo Secretariat' programme to highlight people's grievances. The proposed event was not permitted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown norms, according to police.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka said he sought an appointment with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss a host of issues including the COVID-19 situation. "Unfortunately, instead of giving an appointment, they are arresting us," he claimed.

Askingfor an appointment is not a crime, he said. As a legislator, it is his duty and right to go to the Secretariat and make a representation, he said.

"They are not allowing us to do our duties," he alleged. The Congress leader said he would move a privilege motion in the Assembly for obstructing him from discharging his duties.

Police personnel were posted outside the residences of many Congress leaders to prevent them from moving outside. "They were trying to go to Secretariat....no political gathering is permitted as per the lockdown norms.

As a preventive step, they were put under house arrest and some of them were also taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad and some other places of Telangana," a senior police official told PTI, adding police foiled their attempts to organise 'Chalo Secretariat.