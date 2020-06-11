Left Menu
Solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra to be low-key

Keeping in view various guidelines of the Centre and the state government for the coronavirus pandemic, he urged the people not to visit the fair for worshipping or taking a holy dip.During normal times, thousands of devotees from various parts of the country reach Kurukshetra on the occasion of the solar eclipse fair to take a holy dip in the Brahma Sarovar.An annular solar eclipse will take place on June 21.

The solar eclipse fair, scheduled to be held in Haryana's Kurukshetra on June 21, will be a low-key religious ceremony this time due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. A simple religious ceremony is proposed on the bank of holy Brahma Sarovar in keeping with the ancient traditions, he said.

Adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Haryana Government has decided that there will be no grand-scale solar eclipse fair this time, the official said in a statement. Keeping in view various guidelines of the Centre and the state government for the coronavirus pandemic, he urged the people not to visit the fair for worshipping or taking a holy dip.

During normal times, thousands of devotees from various parts of the country reach Kurukshetra on the occasion of the solar eclipse fair to take a holy dip in the Brahma Sarovar. An annular solar eclipse will take place on June 21.

