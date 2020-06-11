Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers in Ludhiana face shortage of labourers as they begin paddy cultivation

As cultivation of paddy crop begins, farmers in Ludhiana are facing a shortage of labourers as migrants went back to their native states amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:00 IST
Farmers in Ludhiana face shortage of labourers as they begin paddy cultivation
A visual from a farm in Ludhiana, Punjab on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As cultivation of paddy crop begins, farmers in Ludhiana are facing a shortage of labourers as migrants went back to their native states amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to farmers, the available labourers are "demanding high prices" for the work.

"Migrant labourers have gone to their home towns and labourers who are available are demanding high charges. They are demanding as much as Rs 6,000 per acre. The high charges of labourers are going to affect our income," Jugraj Singh, a farmer in Ludhiana, told ANI here. He said that they are small-scale farmers and cannot afford machines as they are expensive and cost around Rs 10-12 lakhs.

Notably, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora had recently written to the Central government to arrange trains for bringing back willing migrant workers from their home states to join work. Migrant workers had left for their homes from cities due to a lack of income as all industrial work and movement was halted due to the lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announc...

SC asks DoT to reconsider Rs 4 lakh cr claim on PSUs, says demand impermissible

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Department of Telecommunications DoT to reconsider within three days its demand seeking Rs 4 lakh crore in past dues from non-telecom PSUs such as GAIL, saying raising such a demand using its verdict ...

Euro zone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

Euro zone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and as markets digested a deluge of issuance from ...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence created a perception of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020