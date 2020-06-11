Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI registers separate cases against 3 firms for defrauding PNB of over Rs 125 crore

The agency has booked Nagpur-based Linkson Ispat and Energies Pvt Ltd, its Chairman-cum-Managing Director Yashwant Sangla, and Linkson International Ltd in which he is a director, in two separate cases for alleged cumulative fraud of around Rs 93 crore through diversion of loan funds and cheating, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:08 IST
CBI registers separate cases against 3 firms for defrauding PNB of over Rs 125 crore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in the country after registering three separate cases against two Nagpur-based companies and a Bhubaneswar-based firm pertaining to loan frauds in the Punjab National Bank totalling over Rs 125 crore, officials said. The agency has booked Nagpur-based Linkson Ispat and Energies Pvt Ltd, its Chairman-cum-Managing Director Yashwant Sangla, and Linkson International Ltd in which he is a director, in two separate cases for alleged cumulative fraud of around Rs 93 crore through diversion of loan funds and cheating, they said. The case against Linkson International Ltd pertains to loss of Rs 62 crore, while that of Linkson Ispat and Energies Pvt Ltd to the tune of Rs 31 crore. In connection with these two cases, the CBI carried out searches at four locations in Nagpur at the residential and official premises of the accused from where the probe agency recovered financial documents related to loan, company's financial health, electronic evidence like hard drives among others, officials said. The bank has alleged that the companies trading in coal allegedly availed the facilities on the basis of forged documents and diverted the loan funds to companies having common directors. The bank noted that the chartered accountant who was signing the financial records of the accused company was clearing the financial documents of companies suspected to be receiving funds from them. In an unrelated case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a Bhubaneswar-based company--Global Trading Solutions Ltd--and its Managing Director Abinash Mohanty along with three other former and sitting directors, besides three senior PNB officials in a case of cheating the public sector bank of around Rs 32 crore, they said. The CBI carried out searches at official and residential premises of Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials and the company executives in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Kolkata (West Bengal), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Bhubaneswar and Cuttack (both in Odisha), the CBI said in a statement. "It was alleged that the said PNB officials had entered into a conspiracy with the Bhubaneswar-based private firm through its said Director(s) in the matter relating to fraud perpetrated in processing, sanctioning and disbursing CC facility, bill discounting and issuing Letters of Credit to the Bhubaneswar firm during 2010-15," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said in a statement. The PNB alleged that the company had illegally diverted the funds received from the bank to its sister/group companies in India and abroad in "such a clandestine manner" that it could not be detected during routing banking operations. The company allegedly round tripped funds among companies having common directors with a criminal conspiracy to defraud the bank, causing a loss of around Rs 32 crore, it added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announc...

SC asks DoT to reconsider Rs 4 lakh cr claim on PSUs, says demand impermissible

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Department of Telecommunications DoT to reconsider within three days its demand seeking Rs 4 lakh crore in past dues from non-telecom PSUs such as GAIL, saying raising such a demand using its verdict ...

Euro zone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

Euro zone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and as markets digested a deluge of issuance from ...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence created a perception of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020