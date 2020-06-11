COVID-19 survivor develops AI-based screening system to detect people with high temperature

Punna Reddy, a COVID-19 survivor, has developed an artificial intelligence-based screening system that detects people, who have a high temperature or those not wearing masks. "I came to India as part of my business visit and tested positive for coronavirus, after which I spent 17 days at a hospital. We have invented a system that can scan up to 30 people in a second," Punna Reddy told ANI.

The system has been installed at Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway stations. CPRO South Central Railway Ch Rakesh said the new system will help assist in handling more number of passengers in less time.

"Screening of passengers with the help of thermometers would have taken a lot of time. This system will help us handle more passengers in less time. We are introducing it at major stations and will consider it for other stations too," said Rakesh. As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana currently has 2,138 active cases while 156 people have succumbed to the infection.

As of Thursday, there are 1,37,448 active cases while 1,41,028 patients have been cured and discharged in the country. Meanwhile, 8,102 deaths have also been reported due to the infection so far. (ANI)