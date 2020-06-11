Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Thursday, police said.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan started by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in the evening in Mankote sector.
The Indian Army retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. (ANI)
