143 new coronavirus cases found in Chhattisgarh

As many as 143 persons, including an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh since previous evening, a health official said on Thursday. The state's coronavirus count has reached 1,398, though active cases are 971 as 421 people have been discharged and six patients have died, he said.

97 cases were reported on Wednesday night and 46 on Thursday. Of the 143 cases, 45 were reported from Bilaspur district, 43 from Korba, 14 from Janjgir-Champa, nine from Raigarh, seven from Mahasamund, six from Rajnandgaon, five from Raipur, three from Durg and two each from Jashpur, Kabirdham and Mungeli districts, he said.

One case each was reported from Surguja, Surajpur, Bemetara, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon districts, he added. Kondagaon district recorded its first COVID-19 case with a 52-year-old Sub Inspector of ITBP testing positive, a police official said.

The sub-inspector had returned to Kondagaon from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh on June 3 after availing of leave. He was kept in a quarantine centre at Gundhadhur College hostel, he said.

The ITBP is deployed in the state for anti-naxal operations. 2,71,120 people have been lodged in 20,089 quarantine centres in the state while 57,380 people are in home quarantine.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-1,398, new cases-143, deaths-6, discharged-421, active cases-971, people tested so far - 96,230..