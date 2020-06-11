Left Menu
Development News Edition

143 new coronavirus cases found in Chhattisgarh

As many as 143 persons, including an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh since previous evening, a health official said on Thursday. The state's coronavirus count has reached 1,398, though active cases are 971 as 421 people have been discharged and six patients have died, he said. 97 cases were reported on Wednesday night and 46 on Thursday.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:50 IST
143 new coronavirus cases found in Chhattisgarh

As many as 143 persons, including an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh since previous evening, a health official said on Thursday. The state's coronavirus count has reached 1,398, though active cases are 971 as 421 people have been discharged and six patients have died, he said.

97 cases were reported on Wednesday night and 46 on Thursday. Of the 143 cases, 45 were reported from Bilaspur district, 43 from Korba, 14 from Janjgir-Champa, nine from Raigarh, seven from Mahasamund, six from Rajnandgaon, five from Raipur, three from Durg and two each from Jashpur, Kabirdham and Mungeli districts, he said.

One case each was reported from Surguja, Surajpur, Bemetara, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon districts, he added. Kondagaon district recorded its first COVID-19 case with a 52-year-old Sub Inspector of ITBP testing positive, a police official said.

The sub-inspector had returned to Kondagaon from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh on June 3 after availing of leave. He was kept in a quarantine centre at Gundhadhur College hostel, he said.

The ITBP is deployed in the state for anti-naxal operations. 2,71,120 people have been lodged in 20,089 quarantine centres in the state while 57,380 people are in home quarantine.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-1,398, new cases-143, deaths-6, discharged-421, active cases-971, people tested so far - 96,230..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, state form high-level teams to probe Assam gas well tragedy

The Centre and the Assam government on Thursday ordered two separate high-level inquiries into the circumstances leading to a blowout at Baghjan gas well of Oil India Ltd and the fire that killed two persons. The Union Ministry of Petroleum...

Tracker dog Leena helps Ghaziabad Police solve blind murder case; 3 held

Ghaziabad Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a murder case with the help of its two-and-a-half-year-old tracker dog. Leena, who was trained at Indo Tibet Border Police training institute in Panchkula, gave police the crucial clue whi...

U.S. Senate committee unveils $740 billion defense bill, targets China

The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday unveiled its version of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a 740 billion bill setting policy for the Defense Department on everything from troop salaries and equipmen...

High level EU-UK talks set for Monday as new deadline looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with top European Union officials on Monday to try to push forward trade discussions after post-Brexit negotiations ended last week with little sign of progress and a new deadline looming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020