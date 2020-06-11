Five year-old boy goes missing after falling into nullah

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI)A five-year-old boy was washedaway in a nullah flowing past a slum in suburban Ghatkopar'sSavitribai Phule Nagar on Thursday morning, police said

Fire brigade and local police temporarily called offthe search operation after it got dark in the evening, theysaid

Husain Sheikh, the boy, lived close to the nullah. Hewas playing on its bank when the incident took place.