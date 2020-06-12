FIR lodged against Oil India, John Energy in Assam gas well blowout case

An FIR has been registered against Oil India Limited and its outsourced private well operator John Energy for the Baghjan gas well blowout, which has allegedly polluted the environment in surrounding villages, police said on Thursday. The police registered the FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Disaster Management Act, a senior official said. A complaint was filed by journalist-cum-environmentalist Apurba Ballav Goswami at the Baghjan Police Station on June 8 against senior officials of the two companies, including the Chairman and MD of OIL. Citing media reports, Goswami alleged that dolphins, fish, and turtles have died due to the uncontrollable blowing of the gas from the well, which also affected the biodiversity of the adjacent Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. It also pointed out that people lodged in the relief camps are not able to maintain social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, Goswami mentioned reports of five persons dying in the area due to the leakage of gas from the well. The Tinsukia district administration had on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the reported death of five persons due to gas leakage from the Oil India Ltd (OIL) well in Baghjan. The probe aimed at ascertaining the exact cause of the deaths, an official statement had said on June 7.