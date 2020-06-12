Left Menu
CM appreciates religious leaders decision not to open places of worship due to COVID-19 situation

That was the best decision to be taken considering today's scenario.I appreciate them for that matter," Vijayan said. State Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran had earlier in the day informed that devotees will not be allowed to offer prayers at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, when it opens for the monthly pujas from June 14.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 00:05 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday appreciated the religious leaders who have decided not to open the places of worship considering the COVID-19 situation in the state and said it was the best decision to be taken in this scenario. Vijayan was responding to a question with regardto closure of Sabarimala temple after it was decided to open it from June 8 and to conduct the festival from June 19.

He said those who are rejoicing now saying the government decided to close the temple needs to understand that the state government was following the centre's directions. "A central minister questioned the state government and asked why we were opening the liquor outlets while keeping the religious places closed.

We were just following the centre's guidelines in this matter," Vijayan said. He said on May 30, the centre issued an order saying certain activities can be allowed from June 8.

"The centre said religious places and places of worship for the public can be opened. Later a detailed guideline was issued on how to open such places. We just followed that.

But, just imagine, if the state government had decided not to open the places of worship despite the centre's guidelines, then, what would have been the situation? I feel that they were expecting that," Vijayan said. He said the state government has discussed the matter with all the stakeholders in this matter and agreed to open the places of worship following protocol.

"Now, most of theplaces of worship had decided not to open. We do not have any kind of opposition in that matter. That was the best decision to be taken considering today's scenario.I appreciate them for that matter," Vijayan said.

State Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran had earlier in the day informed that devotees will not be allowed to offer prayers at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, when it opens for the monthly pujas from June 14. The shrine has been out of bounds for the worshippers since March 24, due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The 10-day temple festival from June 19 has been postponed for the second time. It was to have been held in March this year, but had been deferred due to the coronavirus situation.

The government's volte face came a day after temple thantri shot off a letter to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) against allowing devotees in the shrine as the positive cases in the state was on the rise. Devotees from southern states also visit the hill shrine in large numbers.

Union minister, V Muraleedharan had earlier attacked the state government after it allowed re-opening of temples from June 9, saying it was a "hasty decision". The decision not to allow devotees to the hill shrine when it opens on June 14 for the monthly poojas was taken at a meeting called by Surendran in which Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, N Vasu and temple priest Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu participated.

The government had earlier decided to allow devotees from June 14, when it opens for the monthly puja and the 10-day festival from June 19. Earlier, Surendran said the TDB had sought the opinion of the Thanthris of Sabarimala and declared that they have agreed to the opening of the shrine.

Various temples under the TDB opened on Tuesday along with some churches and mosques in various parts of the state. While the famed Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor opened its doors by following the various norms laid down by the government, the Padmanabha Swamy and Attukal temples in the state capital were among those which remained shut.

