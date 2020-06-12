5 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Left Menu
Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, said the State Health Department.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:21 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

As per the Health Department, with five more cases in the state, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 475, including 182 active cases.

While 276 patients have recovered in the state so far, six deaths have been reported.

