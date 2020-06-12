Left Menu
Delhi Police strengthening its presence on social media for public outreach: Shrivastava

After taking over as the chief of Delhi Police, S N Shrivastava's thrust has been to strengthen the force's presence on various social platforms, especially Twitter to reach out to people, which has elicited praise from common man and celebrities alike.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:14 IST
After taking over as the chief of Delhi Police, S N Shrivastava's thrust has been to strengthen the force's presence on various social platforms, especially Twitter to reach out to people, which has elicited praise from common man and celebrities alike. The police chief says the force is gradually working to "improve their presence on social media". Delhi Police currently enjoys a following of over 5.33 lakh on Twitter while Shrivastava's handle has over 2.33 lakh followers. The Mumbai Police, which is known for its wit and humour on social media, has a following of 50,00,000 while Bengaluru Police, which is also active on the micro-blogging website, has almost 13 lakh followers.

The Delhi Police's Facebook page has garnered 33,650 likes so far while on Instagram, it has 3,892 followers and has 80 posts. Mumbai police has 1,43,000 followers with 86 posts on Instagram. "If somebody is trying to put out a negative narrative about Delhi police, we need to correct it and set a positive narrative about the force. So, for all these things, we need the social media cell which is gradually improving," he told PTI over phone. This emphasis on social media came in handy during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown when Delhi Police came up with a campaign -- 'Dil Ki Police' -- to highlight the humanitarian efforts of its personnel. To thank 'corona warriors', the force organised a virtual concert 'Dil Se Shukriya' last month, which witnessed the participation of celebrities, including Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup and Harshdeep Kaur. Even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted about the concert. Shrivastava said while praises and endorsements by celebrities are welcome, it is the praise of the common man that is "heartening" for the force. "Besides the celebrities, in fact it was very heartening to me to see likes, good posts and praises from common man. It is the common man who need our help and if they are praising and are happy with the police, then our job is done. Of course, celebrities are privileged people, so they definitely will be looked after but the common man should also be looked after," he said. Shrivastava's twitter handle @cpdelhi has also started responding to queries and requests for help, which he said has been possible due to his social media cell. "I can't be much active on social media. My work demands that I look after other things as well but then I am on social media whenever I get time, especially late during the night. I attend to some of them but it may not be sufficient. "So, we have set up a social media cell and a separate account of CP Delhi. @CPDelhi is handled by my social media cell and any request made to my official CP Delhi twitter handle - any request made besides some of which I take care, my social media cell responds to it and ensures something is done," he said. The police chief said the handle receives all kinds of requests, with some even asking for information on how to get back home while some ask for employment which the police may not be able to provide. "But if we can do something, we will do. But any request regarding something to do with crime and law and order, we are duty bound to do," he said. The social media cell has police personnel along with paid volunteers from a firm, he said. "They can do the work only when they are also assisted by the police," he added.

