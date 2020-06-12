Chennai, June 12 (PTI) Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS4 KA-BOMB-CHARGESHEET Charge sheet filed in Mangaluru airport bomb-planting case Mangaluru: Nearly five months after a bomb scare hit the airport here, Karnataka Police have filed a 700- page charge sheet against accused Aditya Rao for planting the improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger fear. MDS6 ESI-2ND LD CUSTODY Former AP minister, 5 others arrested in "ESI scam" Amaravati: Senior TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Minister K Atchannaidu and five others were arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths over their alleged involvement in the Rs 150-crore ESI medical purchases 'scandal' during the previous regime, a senior ACB official said.

MDS11 PD-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 claims life of one more in Pondy, toll touches three Puducherry: Another elderly person succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry, taking the toll due to the viral infection to three in the Union Territory, where six fresh cases were reported. TN-VIRUS-LD HEALTH-SECY J Radhakrishnan brought back as TN Health Secy amid soaring COVID-19 cases Chennai: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday shunted out Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and brought back her predecessor J Radhakrishnan, who had a long stint helming the department and hands on experience in tackling crisis situations.

AP-VIRUS-CASES 207 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP; aggregate rises to 5,636 Amaravati(AP): Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally increased further by 207 to 5,636 on Friday, the government said. PD-VIRUS-CM COVID-19 spreads in Pondy from TN districts: CM Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said COVID-19 spreads in the Union Territory largely due to the arrival of people from Chennai and other districts of neighbouring Tamil Nadu for health care facilities and other purposes.