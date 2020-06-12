Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Kirni, Qasba sectors

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked intense shelling in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 4.15 pm this evening. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Uri and Rampur sectors of Baramulla. Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks. (ANI)