Left Menu
Development News Edition

With rising COVID-19 death toll, Delhi Gate cemetery running out of burial space

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:16 IST
With rising COVID-19 death toll, Delhi Gate cemetery running out of burial space

With a rapid incline in the number of deaths due to COVID-19, the New Cemetery for Mohammedans at Delhi Gate is under stress and may have no space left for burials by the end of June, a member of the graveyard's management committee said on Friday. The graveyard, near Daryaganj here that is functional since 1924, has been receiving 10-12 bodies of COVID-19 patients daily for burial for the past few days, said Masroor Siddiqui, a member of the graveyard's management committee.

Since April 1, nearly 300 bodies have been buried by following COVID-19 protocol at the graveyard. There is space for 100-150 more burials at the cemetery spread over nearly 50 acres, he said.  "So far, there is no problem of space but if the current rate of COVID-19 victims' burial continues by the end of the month, there may not be land for any further last rites," he said. The problem is that other graveyards are not allowing burial of coronavirus victims and those bodies are being diverted to this cemetery, he claimed.

A Delhi Waqf Board official said burials following COVID-19 protocol are also being conducted at other graveyards in Mongolpuri, Dwarka, Khadar and Ghazipur. "However, the graveyard near Delhi Gate is witnessing maximum number of burials. A total 299 burials following COVID-19 protocol were conducted till date," he said.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporations, citing data from crematoria and burial sites, have claimed that over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths have taken place in Delhi even though the latest official tally stands at 984 till Wednesday. At a press conference on Thursday, senior leaders of municipal corporations claimed that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,098.  The number of deaths due to the pandemic under South Delhi Municipal Corporation was 1,080, under North Delhi Municipal Corporation was 976, and 42 under East Delhi Municipal Corporation, claimed Jai Prakash, chairperson of the Standing Committee of the NDMC.

The Delhi government has said it has set up a Death Audit Committee comprising of senior doctors, who are working impartially towards assessing deaths caused by the coronavirus infection. Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 32,000 while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 984, authorities said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu poet Gulzar Dehlvi dies days after recovering from COVID-19

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehlvi passed away on Friday afternoon, five days after he recovered from COVID-19. He died at his Noida home, and was a month shy of turning 94. His corona test came negative on June 7 and we bro...

COVID-19: Mizoram govt defers part of employees' salaries for 3 months

The Mizoram government has decided to defer a portion of the salary of a large number of employees for three months from June to ease the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. While 15 per cen...

UP CM announces Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana on Child Labour Prohibition Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana on the occasion of the International Child Labour Prohibition Day on Friday. Under the scheme, the government will give monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,0...

CDVO arrested by vigilance for carrying unaccounted cash

A Chief District Veterinary Officer CDVO in Odisha was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing on Friday after being caught with unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 3.91 lakh. On receipt of reliable information regarding collection of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020