Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Patnaik lauds Odisha Police's people-centric approach in dealing with COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:36 IST
CM Patnaik lauds Odisha Police's people-centric approach in dealing with COVID-19 crisis
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday lauded the state's police force for its "people-centric" approach in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, and appreciated its disaster response units for aiding in the restoration work in cyclone-hit Bengal. Patnaik, during a video conference, also thanked the police officers for their efforts in creating awareness about coronavirus among people, and strictly enforcing lockdown norms to curb the spread of the viral disease.

"I would like to mention here that despite the COVID-19 threat, our ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and fire service personnel helped people in distress in Kolkata. Their service will be an inspiration for others. The entire country has appreciated their hard work," he said. The chief minister also said his policy of 'Zero walking inside Odisha' for migrants was implemented in letter and spirit.

"I must mention here that there was so much restrain and dignified conduct in the whole process. People at large saw a human face in police actions. We should carry forward this good work," he stated. Noting that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over, the chief minister said the police should be very alert and face the situation professionally, while maintaining a "humane and people-centric approach".

He also asked the DGP to prepare a plan of action to make more manpower available at the police stations. "This may be done in a fortnight with proper planning," he said.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, who also participated in the video conference, said police personnel are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. "Adequate number of PPEs, masks is available for their use," the chief secretary added.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mizoram govt defers part of employees' salaries for 3 months

The Mizoram government has decided to defer a portion of the salary of a large number of employees for three months from June to ease the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. While 15 per cen...

In CM self-employment scheme give preference to jobless youths: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday asked officials to give preference to jobless youths in extending benefits of the recently launched self-employement scheme over those who already have jobs and want to augment thei...

Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav passes away

Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav died at his residence in Jaunpur on Friday following prolonged illness.&#160; He was 73Considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the legislator was not keeping well for a long time and ...

NEWSALART

India permits entry of certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizens of India, into country amid COVID-19 curbs Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020