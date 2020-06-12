Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal health 'scam': Punjab firm employee get bail

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:59 IST
Himachal health 'scam': Punjab firm employee get bail

A court here on Friday granted bail to the Punjab firm employee arrested in connection with a bribery case involving the director of health services in Himachal Pradesh. Special Judge Arvind Malhotra granted bail to Prithvi Singh after he had been remanded in six-day police custody. He was released on conditional bail. Meanwhile, the owner of the Punjab firm, Bio Aid Corporation, moved an anticipatory bail application in the matter, which is listed for hearing on Monday, Vigilance Bureau SP Shalini Agnihotri said.

The anticipatory bail pleas of now suspended Director (Health Services) Ajay Kumar Gupta and his wife were dismissed by the court after hearing arguments of the bureau. Gupta was arrested on May 20 over allegations of corruption in the purchase of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

A 43-second audio recording had surfaced online, in which Gupta purportedly asked for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the arrested employee, Prithvi Singh. Even, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal had to resign from his post on 'moral grounds' as he was close to Singh, a liasioning officer of Dera Bassi-based firm Bio Aid in Punjab.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous sessions sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worrie...

UK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow

Britains economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown in what looks likely to be the bottom of a catastrophic crash before a long and slow recovery.Dwarfing previous downturns...

Chennai-based facility successfully quarantines US shrimps

Kochi, June 12 PTI Chennai-based Aquatic Quarantine Facility AQF has successfully quarantined 3,600 whiteleg shrimps from Hawaii, USA, at a time when the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. The marine species landed in the c...

Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav passes away

Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav died at his residence in Jaunpur on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 73Considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the legislator was not keeping well for a long time and brea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020