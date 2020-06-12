Kerala reports 78 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Kerala on Friday reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 2,321 cases, while the fatalities went up to 19 with the death of a 71-year-old man who reached Kannur from Mumbai and tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said. Out of the 78 new cases, 36 came to the state from abroad, 31 came from other states and ten contracted the disease through their contacts.

Meanwhile, the Kannur resident died yesterday and his sample tested positive for the virus. "He reached the state from Mumbai through train on June 9. He was suffering from heart-related ailments and had breathing trouble. He passed away yesterday and his result was confirmed positive today," Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

The state government has categorised nine more areas in the state as hot spots, taking its total number to 128. The latest medical bulletin issued on Friday shows that Thrissur and Malappuram reported 14 cases each, Alappuzha 13, Pathanamthitta seven, Ernakulam and Palakkad five each, Kollam, Kozhikode and Kasaragod four each, Kottayam and Kannur three each and Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki one case each.

The health department said 32 people were cured today, taking the total number of cured to 999. As of now, 1,303 people are under treatment for coronavirus while 2,27,402 are under observation in the state.

The state has till now reported2,321 cases. Malappuram has 199 positive cases which is the highest in the state, followed by Palakkad with 177 and Thrissur with 150. Kannur has 123 cases.

As Thrissur district has been reporting more cases through contacts, the state government has decided to take strict action against those who violate quarantine protocol in the state. "The markets in Thrissur will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to conduct disinfection procedures. There is no unprecedented situation in the district.

We will take the matter of health workers contracting disease more seriously. Police will take strict action against those who travel unnecessarily, especially children and aged persons," Minister A C Moideen said earlier in the day after reviewing the situation in the district. Meanwhile, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government has decided to close the famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple for devotees from tomorrow, after considering the rising COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district.

