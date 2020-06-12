COVID-19: Delhi Police organises interactive session for its personnel

The Delhi Police on Friday organised an interactive session with health experts for its traffic personnel on the necessary precautions to be taken during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The webinar session attended by 320 personnel was organised by the western traffic range with a panel of doctors from B L K hospital who talked on 'Life with Corona' and answered the several queries raised by the participants, they said.

Similarly, another such awareness session on COVID-19 was organised for the traffic personnel of Central Range The session conducted by Dr. Mradul Kumar Daga, Professor, Medicine Department, Maulana Azad Medical College was attended by over 70 personnel. Dr. Daga briefed the staff about the current status of coronavirus in the country and also informed them about the precautions one needs to take while performing duty like while issuing challans.