31 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, total rises to 1,429

Chhattisgarh recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the number of cases in the state to 1,429, a health official here said. 79 patients were discharged from different hospitals following recovery, he said.

"Of the new cases, 15 were reported from Korba district, nine from Raipur, three from Durg, two from Balodabazar while one case each came from Rajnandgaon and Dhamtari districts," he said. There are 879 active cases in the state at present as 544 people have been discharged while six patients have died, he said.

1,37,997 people have been kept in 20,111 quarantine centres in the state while 57,468 people are in home quarantine. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-1,429, new cases-31, deaths-6, discharged-544, active cases-879, people tested so far 98,596.