Jaishankar holds discussion with Norwegian FM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a discussion with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide on the issues of health and vaccine, oceans cooperation, Afghanistan and multilateralism. Jaishankar said he is looking forward to an early meeting of the India-Norway joint commission
"A productive video conversation with Norwegian FM Ine Eriksen Søreide. Discussed issues of health and vaccine, oceans cooperation, Afghanistan and multilateralism. Look forward to an early meeting of our Joint Commission," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
