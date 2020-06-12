Goa reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 463

A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Goa on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 463, state health officials said. "Goa detects 46 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 463," said state Health Department.

The active number of cases stands at 394 and 69 have been recovered from COVID-19. The highest number of cases have been reported from Mangor hill in the state, as per the daily health bulletin.

India has reported 2,97,535 coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 were cured/discharged/migrated.(ANI)