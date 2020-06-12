Two drown in canal

Jabalpur, Jun 12 (PTI)Two persons including a minor boy drowned on Friday in Nigri canal, 35 kilometers from here, the police said. Bedilal Patel (35) and Samkash Patel (12) had gone to bathe in the canal which runs off the Bargi Dam on the Narmada, Bargi police station's inspector Umesh Tiwari said.

Sourabh Patel (15), Bedilal's son, who was accompanying them informed the family about the incident. The bodies were later fished out. Probe is on.